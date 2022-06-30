IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

31 essentials for the long weekend, from a hair 'cocktail' to a spacious portable cooler

TODAY

How gardening is being used for healing and therapy

04:29

Barbara Lawson created a mobile nursery called The Oasis which helps direct people to where they can meet her in the dirt for one-of-a-kind gardening therapy sessions. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY on the healing nature of gardening.June 30, 2022

