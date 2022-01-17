IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Key West

04:32

In the latest edition of Winter Wonderful spotlighting people who go above and beyond for their communities, Hoda and Jenna talk with Brian Smith from Laurel, Maryland. Smith's nonprofit helps youth and adults across the country with career and professional development. Watch as the ladies surprise him with a trip to Key West, Florida!Jan. 17, 2022

