IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From sneakers to reflective gear, 29 expert-picked products to have for walking

  • Catch up on the most popular stories on TODAY.com

    00:30

  • David Duchovny jokes that he invented 'ghosting' in the '90s

    04:39
  • Now Playing

    Free summer entertainment ideas: Movies, events, books and more

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Carson Daly on how stand-up MRI helped with his panic attacks

    02:22

  • Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgery

    07:45

  • ‘Jurassic’ beats out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at weekend box office

    01:19

  • Bob Saget honored at Critic’s Choice Real TV Awards

    02:44

  • Amber Heard breaks silence: I don't blame the jury

    02:16

  • Disney responds after employee spoils couple’s fairytale proposal

    04:37

  • John Grisham opens up about the inspiration behind his writing

    08:21

  • ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ roars into theaters against ‘Top Gun' 2

    00:43

  • Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face

    02:21

  • Hoda and Jenna get ready for summer with a trivia game

    04:41

  • Jennifer Nettles talks honoring heroes in ‘American Anthems’

    04:40

  • ‘Dateline’ mystery preview: Wife charged with husband’s murder

    04:45

  • On Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, her impact still resonates

    03:22

  • Jimmy Fallon challenges Jay Pharoah to rapid-fire impressions

    01:03

  • Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Kellyoke’ cover album debuts at No. 1

    00:33

  • Check out the first trailer for HBO series ‘Menudo: Forever Young’

    00:56

  • Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

    00:23

TODAY

Free summer entertainment ideas: Movies, events, books and more

04:17

NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with some ideas for free summer fun, including ways to watch blockbusters, binge worthy shows and more.June 13, 2022

  • Catch up on the most popular stories on TODAY.com

    00:30

  • David Duchovny jokes that he invented 'ghosting' in the '90s

    04:39
  • Now Playing

    Free summer entertainment ideas: Movies, events, books and more

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Carson Daly on how stand-up MRI helped with his panic attacks

    02:22

  • Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgery

    07:45

  • ‘Jurassic’ beats out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at weekend box office

    01:19

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All