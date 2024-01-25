St. Louis book club celebrates 50 years of sisterhood
What to do if you are a victim of a financial scam
Fraudsters are posing as celebrities to scam people online
Video: SUV slams into vehicle during traffic stop
How a 'miracle' chance encounter saved the life of a girl from Gaza
Teenage murder suspect escapes custody in hospital parking lot
See professor surprise entire class with trip to the Paris Olympics
Fans rally around Buffalo Bills kicker by showing love for cats
Fast-food restaurants experiment with offering bigger portions
Jim Harbaugh named head coach of Los Angeles Chargers
Alaska Airlines prepares for FAA's final inspections of Max 9
Trump threatens to blacklist Nikki Haley's donors
The Southern Plains are drenched as more rain is expected
How reading parties are putting a fun spin on reading
TODAY celebrates 1st birthdays: Jan. 24, 2024
Alaska Airlines CEO speaks out for first time since midair incident
Watch: Woman surprised by her best friend during birthday dinner
Three former Major Leaguers elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
New York man found guilty of murder in wrong driveway shooting
Charles Osgood, longtime 'Sunday Morning' host, dies at 91
Fraudsters are posing as celebrities to scam people online
Jan Head might be the world’s biggest fan of NBC’s Jacob Soboroff and thought she was messaging with him for six months — but it was actually a scammer trying to get her to send thousands of dollars. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares tips on how to spot a fraudster and protect yourself.Jan. 25, 2024
