Fraudsters are posing as celebrities to scam people online

Fraudsters are posing as celebrities to scam people online

05:55

Jan Head might be the world's biggest fan of NBC's Jacob Soboroff and thought she was messaging with him for six months — but it was actually a scammer trying to get her to send thousands of dollars. NBC's Vicky Nguyen shares tips on how to spot a fraudster and protect yourself.Jan. 25, 2024

The Southern Plains are drenched as more rain is expected

Trump threatens to blacklist Nikki Haley’s donors

Alaska Airlines prepares for FAA’s final inspections of Max 9

Jim Harbaugh named head coach of Los Angeles Chargers

Daisy Ridley talks 'Sometimes I Think About Dying,' 'Star Wars'

What to do if you are a victim of a financial scam

Dwyane Wade talks life after NBA, new podcast, Oscar nom

Jay Shetty shares his 1-4-3-1 method for achieving goals

Ayo Edebiri to host ‘SNL’ with musical guest Jennifer Lopez

Kelce brothers dive into Jason’s shirtless moment

How to quickly peel garlic, soften butter and more kitchen hacks

Hand warmers, grow lights and more products to quell winter blues

Daisy Ridley talks 'Sometimes I Think About Dying,' 'Star Wars'

St. Louis book club celebrates 50 years of sisterhood

What to do if you are a victim of a financial scam

Kyle MacLachlan talks new podcast, Instagram fame, 'Kale' nickname

Give your skin a boost in winter with these 5 products

How reading parties are putting a fun spin on reading

Run-D.M.C.’s Rev Run talks new docuseries ‘Kings from Queens’

Shrimp scampi stuffed shells: Get Will Coleman’s recipe!

Hoda & Jenna are fired up about ‘Barbie’ Oscar snubs

Austin Butler, Callum Turner talk WWII series, managing fame

How to rock the eclectic grandpa fashion trend

Hoda & Jenna race to guess celebs, TV shows and movies

Kofta meatballs with pistachio arugula sauce: Get the recipe!

Pasta sauce, subtitles and other viral debates dividing the internet

Parenting principles to help kids become resilient human beings

How to turn your side hustle into a full-time job

Kevin James talks new stand up special ‘Irregardless’

Can I return a gift from my mother-in-law if I don’t like it?

Hand warmers, grow lights and more products to quell winter blues

Shop these products to solve your winter-related problems

How to rock the eclectic grandpa fashion trend

Give your skin a boost in winter with these 5 products

Shop these 6 TikTok-approved items to have the best morning ever

Kitten heels, big bangles and more celeb style trends for less

How to style sweatpants, tracksuits, and daytime pjs for going out

Winter-friendly skincare: Gentle retinol, body cream, lip mask, more

Treat yourself with these 5 indulgent products

Shop these Steals & Deals to stay warm this winter

How to quickly peel garlic, soften butter and more kitchen hacks

Kofta meatballs with pistachio arugula sauce: Get the recipe!

Shrimp scampi stuffed shells: Get Will Coleman’s recipe!

Cozy winter recipe: Roasted apple butter chicken

Dolly Parton announces a new line of baking products

Get TikTok star Tini’s viral macaroni and cheese recipe

Crispy za’atar chicken and French onion labneh: Get the recipes!

Sirloin skewers and hummus tehina: Get the recipes!

Baked by Melissa founder shares recipe for green goddess salad

Learn all about the sweet art of making chocolate bon bons