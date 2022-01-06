Fran Drescher talks new ‘Hotel Transylvania’ movie, binging ‘The Nanny’
Actor Fran Drescher joins Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on TODAY to talk about her voice-over role in the new movie “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.” She also talks about what it was like binge-watching “The Nanny” recently.Jan. 6, 2022
