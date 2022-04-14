IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

33 fun finds perfect for spring — starting at $6

  • Andy Cohen talks swapping chairs on ‘WWHL’ with Mariah Carey

    04:38

  • TikTok stars win Grammy for ‘Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’

    04:10
  • Now Playing

    Find out why Cher calls Andy Cohen the ‘mean AC’

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Why Andy Cohen was told he’d never be in front of the camera

    03:11

  • Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s sons take over ‘WWHL’

    01:30

  • Noah Reid on Broadway, ‘Outer Range,' voicing Franklin the turtle

    04:35

  • J. Lo documentary ‘Halftime’ to open the Tribeca Film Festival

    00:41

  • David Bowie documentary chronicles musical journey

    00:42

  • Andy Kaufman documentary in the works

    00:45

  • Mary J. Blige to receive Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    01:13

  • Which classic tunes made the 2022 National Recording Registry?

    00:42

  • Latest Netflix sensation ‘Old Enough’ generates parenting debate

    02:51

  • Barbra Streisand leaves encouraging letter to ‘Funny Girl’ star Beanie Feldstein

    04:56

  • Michelle Williams and Tina Knowles-Lawson on ‘Wrath’ thriller

    05:05

  • Jon Batiste talks collaborative effort on album, future music

    06:03

  • Lester Holt, Jackson Daly on 2 years of Nightly News: Kids Edition

    05:45

  • Gilbert Gottfried, legendary comedian, dies at 67 after long illness

    03:03

  • From 1987: Gilbert Gottfried jokes his career is over on TODAY

    01:54

  • Hoda and Willie put their TikTok knowledge to the test

    04:45

  • Candid conversations about whether or not to have children

    06:53

TODAY

Find out why Cher calls Andy Cohen the ‘mean AC’

00:58

While sharing stories about Hollywood legends, Andy Cohen reveals Cher calls him the “mean AC.” Cohen shares the same initials as Anderson Cooper, whom the singer calls an angel.April 14, 2022

  • Andy Cohen talks swapping chairs on ‘WWHL’ with Mariah Carey

    04:38

  • TikTok stars win Grammy for ‘Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’

    04:10
  • Now Playing

    Find out why Cher calls Andy Cohen the ‘mean AC’

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Why Andy Cohen was told he’d never be in front of the camera

    03:11

  • Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s sons take over ‘WWHL’

    01:30

  • Noah Reid on Broadway, ‘Outer Range,' voicing Franklin the turtle

    04:35

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All