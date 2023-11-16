Eye drop recall expanded to more than two dozen products
00:34
UP NEXT
How to keep the peace among family during the holidays
04:01
Get better sleep: What you need to do before bed
03:35
How treatment for hearing loss can help reduce risk of dementia
04:30
How being deeply curious can strengthen connections
04:22
Study suggests Wegovy can reduce risk of heart attacks, strokes
03:07
Does insurance cover weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?
01:00
New drugs revolutionizing weight-loss and health care
04:34
How this retired air force colonel works to prevent veteran suicide
04:13
Consistent sleep schedules may matter more than duration
02:56
How K-Pop star Eric Nam talks new mental health platform
03:56
Medicines you should have on hand this cold and flu season
04:28
New therapy aims to cure back pain without drugs, surgery
05:23
How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?
02:45
FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works
02:22
What to know about ‘silent reflux’ this holiday season
03:46
Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts
24:47
Easy stretches to make your body feel great after a workout
04:14
Spinal surgeon finds new purpose after bicycle accident
03:29
A look at innovative treatments that help with intimate health
06:03
Eye drop recall expanded to more than two dozen products
00:34
Copied
Copied
An earlier recall of potentially contaminated eye drops has been expanded to more than two dozen products sold at major retailers including CVS, Target, Rite Aid, Walmart and others. The FDA says bacteria found in some of the drops can cause eye infections, vision loss and even blindness.Nov. 16, 2023
Now Playing
Eye drop recall expanded to more than two dozen products
00:34
UP NEXT
How to keep the peace among family during the holidays
04:01
Get better sleep: What you need to do before bed
03:35
How treatment for hearing loss can help reduce risk of dementia
04:30
How being deeply curious can strengthen connections
04:22
Study suggests Wegovy can reduce risk of heart attacks, strokes
03:07
Does insurance cover weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?
01:00
New drugs revolutionizing weight-loss and health care
04:34
How this retired air force colonel works to prevent veteran suicide
04:13
Consistent sleep schedules may matter more than duration
02:56
How K-Pop star Eric Nam talks new mental health platform
03:56
Medicines you should have on hand this cold and flu season
04:28
New therapy aims to cure back pain without drugs, surgery
05:23
How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?
02:45
FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works
02:22
What to know about ‘silent reflux’ this holiday season
03:46
Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts
24:47
Easy stretches to make your body feel great after a workout
04:14
Spinal surgeon finds new purpose after bicycle accident
03:29
A look at innovative treatments that help with intimate health