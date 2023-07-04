IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FDA approves blood test to predict pre-eclampsia in pregnant people
FDA approves blood test to predict pre-eclampsia in pregnant people
The FDA has approved a blood test that can help doctors determine who is at higher risk of developing severe pre-eclampsia, a dangerous complication that one in 25 pregnancies develop. NBC’s Dr. John Torres discusses the breakthrough on TODAY.July 4, 2023
