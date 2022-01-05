Fallout grows over response to drivers stranded for 20+ hours on 1-95

After a massive winter storm halted traffic along I-95 overnight in Virginia, state officials blame a perfect storm of conditions including rapidly decreasing temperatures and an enormous amount of snow in a short period of time. Thousands of drivers were stuck on the East Coast’s busiest highway for more than 20 hours with some of them forced to leave their cars behind. NBC’s Tom Costello reports from Virginia and Al Roker tracks more snowy weather on the way.Jan. 5, 2022