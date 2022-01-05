IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How virtual reality is innovating work-from-home experiences 05:00 Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in Montana 05:53 First woman to become commanding officer of USS Constitution 00:32 Athletes Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic return to play despite being unvaccinated 02:56 Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented reality 02:38 Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence 03:08 Powerball jackpot jumps to $610 million as people race to buy tickets 00:25 NY prosecutors drop groping charges against Andrew Cuomo 00:23 North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile 00:24 A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, data shows 02:15 Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary 02:28 CDC under fire for ‘confusing’ COVID guidance, Chicago schools switch to remote learning 02:14
Now Playing
Fallout grows over response to drivers stranded for 20+ hours on 1-95 05:24
UP NEXT
Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test 04:54 Author Terri Trespicio shares why it’s important to ‘Unfollow Your Passion’ 03:26 Winter safety tips for avoiding potentially hazardous situations 05:07 What kind of masks should children wear in school? 03:38 Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him 01:45 Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity 04:05 Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown 02:52 Fallout grows over response to drivers stranded for 20+ hours on 1-95 05:24
After a massive winter storm halted traffic along I-95 overnight in Virginia, state officials blame a perfect storm of conditions including rapidly decreasing temperatures and an enormous amount of snow in a short period of time. Thousands of drivers were stuck on the East Coast’s busiest highway for more than 20 hours with some of them forced to leave their cars behind. NBC’s Tom Costello reports from Virginia and Al Roker tracks more snowy weather on the way.
Jan. 5, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
How virtual reality is innovating work-from-home experiences 05:00 Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in Montana 05:53 First woman to become commanding officer of USS Constitution 00:32 Athletes Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic return to play despite being unvaccinated 02:56 Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented reality 02:38 Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence 03:08