IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

  • Watch: Teen saves driver who accidentally plunged car into water

    01:37

  • Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?

    01:58

  • Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of Yellowstone

    02:40

  • Ford recalls nearly 3M vehicles over risk of rolling while parked

    00:27

  • Reagan shooter John Hinckley, Jr. free of all court oversight

    00:25

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

    00:23

  • Jan. 6 panel to focus on Trump pressure campaign on Mike Pence

    02:21

  • US forces capture senior ISIS leader captured during raid in Syria

    00:22

  • 2 US veterans volunteering in Ukraine reported missing

    02:26
  • Now Playing

    Extreme weather in Midwest impacts baby formula production

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    How does raising interest rates tame surging inflation?

    02:10

  • Fed raises interest rate by .75%, biggest increase since 1994

    02:34

  • Meet a Wall Street trailblazer empowering women with their money

    04:25

  • Get a sneak peek: New 'Dateline' series examines victim’s last day

    04:54

  • Inside the generational shift of coming out LGBTQ+

    04:49

  • The search is on for woman rejected from NASA 60 years ago

    03:25

  • Inflatable slide flips over, injuring several children

    01:55

  • NATO leaders to meet to discuss future strategy for Ukraine

    00:26

  • End of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years

    01:50

  • World Health Organization calls emergency meeting on monkeypox

    01:58

TODAY

Extreme weather in Midwest impacts baby formula production

03:20

62 million people from the Midwest to Florida are facing dangerous heat alerts and extreme weather, even pausing production at a baby formula factory. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY while Al Roker has your latest forecast.June 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Teen saves driver who accidentally plunged car into water

    01:37

  • Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?

    01:58

  • Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of Yellowstone

    02:40

  • Ford recalls nearly 3M vehicles over risk of rolling while parked

    00:27

  • Reagan shooter John Hinckley, Jr. free of all court oversight

    00:25

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

    00:23

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All