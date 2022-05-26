IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Family shines a light on the urgent need for bone marrow donors

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Experts answer your top summer travel and health questions

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    Baby formula arrives in US, to be on store shelves within weeks

    00:27

  • Parents ‘must be calm’ when talking to young kids about tragedies

    06:24

  • Understanding lupus: Activist spreads awareness, breaks stigmas

    03:55

  • Psychotherapist shares tips to help kids process traumatic events

    04:41

  • Jay Shetty: Give yourself some kindness while processing trauma

    05:15

  • CDC says monkeypox spreads through physical contact

    00:25

  • Sheinelle Jones speaks to an expert about the benefits of nature prescriptions | Wellness TODAY

    06:52

  • Sheinelle Jones learns about three organizations making the outdoors more inclusive | Wellness TODAY

    04:46

  • Sheinelle Jones learns tips to stay safe in nature | Wellness TODAY

    04:11

  • Sheinelle Jones learns about a nonprofit making scuba diving more accessible | Wellness TODAY

    03:36

  • Stroke survivor, 28, shares symptoms and warning signs

    04:45

  • NYC's last public pay phones removed from Times Square

    00:31

  • Second military plane carrying baby formula set to arrive in US

    00:18

  • How to identify a monkeypox rash: Symptoms to look out for

    02:18

  • CDC warns LGBTQ community at higher risk to get monkeypox

    01:56

  • Sheinelle Jones learns about the benefits of spending time outdoors | Wellness TODAY

    22:01

  • Inside the mindset shift behind Americans losing weight

    04:56

  • Pfizer says its 3-dose vaccine will protect kids under 5

    00:28

TODAY

Experts answer your top summer travel and health questions

06:01

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen and NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to answer all your top summer travel and health questions, including how to save money on gas and how to stay safe at gatherings.May 26, 2022

  • Family shines a light on the urgent need for bone marrow donors

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Experts answer your top summer travel and health questions

    06:01
  • UP NEXT

    Baby formula arrives in US, to be on store shelves within weeks

    00:27

  • Parents ‘must be calm’ when talking to young kids about tragedies

    06:24

  • Understanding lupus: Activist spreads awareness, breaks stigmas

    03:55

  • Psychotherapist shares tips to help kids process traumatic events

    04:41

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All