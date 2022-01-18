Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue
The Olympics are right around the corner and Sports Illustrated is marking the occasion with a special edition of the cover. It will feature four women athletes, including stand-out stars from Team USA like Mikaela Shiffrin.Jan. 18, 2022
