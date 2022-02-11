Eminem’s restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to get Super Bowl pop-up
Eminem will be busy this weekend, as he gears up to perform during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. Off the field, the rapper is bringing items from his Detroit restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to Los Angeles for a limited time pop-up shop.Feb. 11, 2022
