Seth Meyers ‘excited to be back’ after writers’ strike ends
02:45
‘Black Cake’ trailer: TODAY shares an exclusive first look
01:05
Beyoncé shares first look at the trailer for ‘Renaissance’ film
00:55
Late-night talk shows return after writers’ strike ends
02:48
Elizabeth Hurley talks strides in breast cancer awareness, research
04:35
Copied
Elizabeth Hurley, who has been a global ambassador for Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign for nearly 30 years, joins TODAY to continue to raise awareness about the disease and encourages people to get screened by doctors.Oct. 3, 2023
Bobbie Thomas shares dating update and what’s ahead
05:06
Jamie Lee Curtis praises Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free look
03:34
Now Playing
Elizabeth Hurley talks strides in breast cancer awareness, research
04:35
UP NEXT
Lionel Messi docuseries headed to Apple TV+
00:52
‘Leave the World Behind’: See first trailer for star-studded movie
01:10
It’s October 3rd: Here is how to celebrate ‘Mean Girls’ Day
01:10
Taylor Swift gives Sunday Night Football massive bump in ratings
01:11
How deepfake videos are creating real problems for celebrities
03:29
How late-night hosts kicked off their first shows since writers’ strike
02:32
Hoda & Jenna kick off new game for the season: Fall Crawl!
03:36
Brittany Broski on viral moment that changed her life, new podcast
06:19
Mindy Kaling recalls when she first wanted to be a mom
10:02
Hoda Kotb attends high school reunion, brings Hope on stage
03:11
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider talks new book, love of learning
05:43
Noah Lyles on claiming world’s fast man title: ‘It’s about time’