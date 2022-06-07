Edit or delete text messages? Apple unveils latest software updates

Chris Martin talks introducing sustainability into Coldplay world tour04:56
Lilibet looks just like dad Prince Harry on 1st birthday: See the pic!00:39
Diabetes drug could be game changer for obesity and weight loss02:41
Voters in 7 states head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections00:35
4-day work week is being put to the test in world's biggest trial01:46
Why stores are suddenly finding themselves with surplus inventory03:02
- Now Playing
Edit or delete text messages? Apple unveils latest software updates00:44
- UP NEXT
Early season shark sightings put beachgoers on high alert02:36
Vigil held to rally for Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison00:35
5 members of Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy00:32
10 million at risk for severe weather on Tuesday01:08
EU: Russia blocking food exports; using supplies as 'stealth missile'02:20
4-year-old Montana boy rescued after 2 days in the wilderness02:34
Confusion over monkeypox mask guidance as cases spread in US02:30
2nd suspect arrested in Philly shooting amid gun control talks02:19
13 states surpass $5 per gallon ahead of busy summer travel01:48
See TODAY fan win trip to Mexico after playing trivia game03:01
Virginia pet adoption center surprised with donations05:17
Donna Farizan tries a new, modern twist on speed dating04:32
Dating expert offers advice for those looking for love this summer04:34
- UP NEXT
Chris Martin talks introducing sustainability into Coldplay world tour04:56
Lilibet looks just like dad Prince Harry on 1st birthday: See the pic!00:39
Diabetes drug could be game changer for obesity and weight loss02:41
Voters in 7 states head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections00:35
4-day work week is being put to the test in world's biggest trial01:46
Why stores are suddenly finding themselves with surplus inventory03:02
Play All
Play All