Easy stretches to make your body feel great after a workout

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Easy stretches to make your body feel great after a workout04:14
UP NEXT
Spinal surgeon finds new purpose after bicycle accident03:29
A look at innovative treatments that help with intimate health06:03
Keep your sleep on track with these timely tips04:00
Economic ripple effects of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs03:20
Where does the push to end Daylight Saving Time stand?02:42
Hoda Kotb on how her cancer diagnosis made her 'fearless' in life05:00
How to be selfish (in a good way) and prioritize your own wellbeing06:14
Sleep expert shares the secrets to get a good night’s sleep05:24
How couples are finding help to cover expensive fertility treatments04:48
6 key numbers every man should know about his health04:02
Katie Couric, Jean Trebek on fund for pancreatic cancer research06:16
Try this '80s inspired workout with a modern twist05:01
Tips to get motivated in the morning during the colder months03:47
How a mother and daughter helped each other beat breast cancer06:50
Easy ways to add cross training to your walking routine04:38
Sheinelle Jones runs with Kate Mackz, ‘The Running Interviewer’04:48
Journalist David Bloom's widow talks blood clot awareness05:36
How to find optimism when life gets overwhelming05:51
How to use willpower, discipline and kindness to achieve your goals04:23
Easy stretches to make your body feel great after a workout04:14
Wellness expert and Nike master trainer Joe Holder shares stretches to get you back up and feeling good after a hard workout, including lunges, chest openers and more.Nov. 6, 2023
Now Playing
Easy stretches to make your body feel great after a workout04:14
UP NEXT
Spinal surgeon finds new purpose after bicycle accident03:29
A look at innovative treatments that help with intimate health06:03
Keep your sleep on track with these timely tips04:00
Economic ripple effects of Ozempic and other weight loss drugs03:20
Where does the push to end Daylight Saving Time stand?02:42
Hoda Kotb on how her cancer diagnosis made her 'fearless' in life05:00
How to be selfish (in a good way) and prioritize your own wellbeing06:14
Sleep expert shares the secrets to get a good night’s sleep05:24
How couples are finding help to cover expensive fertility treatments04:48
6 key numbers every man should know about his health04:02
Katie Couric, Jean Trebek on fund for pancreatic cancer research06:16
Try this '80s inspired workout with a modern twist05:01
Tips to get motivated in the morning during the colder months03:47
How a mother and daughter helped each other beat breast cancer06:50
Easy ways to add cross training to your walking routine04:38
Sheinelle Jones runs with Kate Mackz, ‘The Running Interviewer’04:48
Journalist David Bloom's widow talks blood clot awareness05:36
How to find optimism when life gets overwhelming05:51
How to use willpower, discipline and kindness to achieve your goals04:23