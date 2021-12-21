IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Earthquake rattles parts of Northern California

00:24

Parts of Northern California were rattled Monday by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake. The quake struck around noon local time about 45 miles off the coast of Eureka.Dec. 21, 2021

