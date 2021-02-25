Dr. Fauci: Johnson & Johnson vaccine is ‘nothing but good news’

Commenting on Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine coming closer to approval like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells TODAY, “to have two is fine, to have three is absolutely better … because it increases the supply of vaccines.” He urges people to get whatever vaccine they can get first: “Where a vaccine becomes available, take it.” He also comments on a new coronavirus strain in New York City and the latest research on people with “long-haul” COVID-19 symptoms.