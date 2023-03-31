IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Trump 'will not take a plea deal' after indictment, attorney says

    Donald Trump indicted in 2016 hush money case

    How a music trailblazer is shaking up the industry with vinyl

  Artificial Intelligence replicates familiar voices in latest phone scams

  TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 30, 2023

  Kensington Palace to highlight Hollywood fashion

  Whose idea was it to bring cherry blossoms to DC?

  The Eternal Pink diamond could fetch $35 million at auction

  'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius up for parole

  Opening Day 2023: Inside the new rules for MLB

  Fired Fox News producer speaks out over Dominion legal battle

  Gwyneth Paltrow's defense team calls accuser back to the stand

  Idaho quadruple murder case: Officer's credibility questioned

  Emotional vigil held for victims of Nashville school shooting

  Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection

  Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges

  9 dead after Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

  How to be more open with your significant other

  High-functioning anxiety: What are the signs and symptoms?

  What makes life worth living? Yale professor shares how to find joy

TODAY

Donald Trump indicted in 2016 hush money case

Donald Trump has become the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges after grand jurors in Manhattan voted to indict him in a hush money case from 2016. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 31, 2023

