New app helps fight food waste and brings it to those in need
05:11
Small lifestyle changes to make a big impact on the environment
04:11
David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy for second time since 2018
02:47
Docuseries on Menendez brothers reveals new developments
04:08
Pizza delivery man helps police catch thief by tripping the suspect
00:35
Florida’s DeSantis proposes building a prison next to Disney World
02:12
NY homeowner kills driver who made wrong turn into driveway
00:30
Montana passes bill making it illegal to download TikTok
06:04
Body cam footage of Jeremy Renner accident released
02:07
Grand jury declines to charge officers in shooting of Jayland Walker
02:11
Now Playing
Dominion defamation $2B suit against Fox News gets underway
02:19
UP NEXT
Secret Chinese police station discovered in New York
02:19
Detained WSJ reporter seen for first time in weeks in Russian court
02:02
Missouri homeowner who shot 16-year-old faces felony counts
02:20
Get an inside look at Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Yacht Britannia
03:37
How aquafarms combat climate change while raising seafood
03:47
New melanoma vaccine could cut risk of cancer recurrence
02:14
Bill and Hillary Clinton on US brokering peace in Northern Ireland
01:08
US helicopter raid in Syria targets ISIS leader, Pentagon says
00:21
SpaceX to test Starship rocket that could bring humans to Mars
02:45
Dominion defamation $2B suit against Fox News gets underway
02:19
Share this -
copied
The landmark defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News is now underway and some of the network’s biggest stars could be taking the stand in the coming weeks along with chairman Rupert Murdoch. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.April 18, 2023
New app helps fight food waste and brings it to those in need
05:11
Small lifestyle changes to make a big impact on the environment
04:11
David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy for second time since 2018
02:47
Docuseries on Menendez brothers reveals new developments
04:08
Pizza delivery man helps police catch thief by tripping the suspect
00:35
Florida’s DeSantis proposes building a prison next to Disney World
02:12
NY homeowner kills driver who made wrong turn into driveway
00:30
Montana passes bill making it illegal to download TikTok
06:04
Body cam footage of Jeremy Renner accident released
02:07
Grand jury declines to charge officers in shooting of Jayland Walker
02:11
Now Playing
Dominion defamation $2B suit against Fox News gets underway
02:19
UP NEXT
Secret Chinese police station discovered in New York
02:19
Detained WSJ reporter seen for first time in weeks in Russian court
02:02
Missouri homeowner who shot 16-year-old faces felony counts
02:20
Get an inside look at Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Yacht Britannia
03:37
How aquafarms combat climate change while raising seafood
03:47
New melanoma vaccine could cut risk of cancer recurrence
02:14
Bill and Hillary Clinton on US brokering peace in Northern Ireland
01:08
US helicopter raid in Syria targets ISIS leader, Pentagon says
00:21
SpaceX to test Starship rocket that could bring humans to Mars