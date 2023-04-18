IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

36 Amazon fashion finds shoppers are loving for spring — starting at $3

  • New app helps fight food waste and brings it to those in need

    05:11

  • Small lifestyle changes to make a big impact on the environment

    04:11

  • David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy for second time since 2018

    02:47

  • Docuseries on Menendez brothers reveals new developments

    04:08

  • Pizza delivery man helps police catch thief by tripping the suspect

    00:35

  • Florida’s DeSantis proposes building a prison next to Disney World

    02:12

  • NY homeowner kills driver who made wrong turn into driveway

    00:30

  • Montana passes bill making it illegal to download TikTok

    06:04

  • Body cam footage of Jeremy Renner accident released

    02:07

  • Grand jury declines to charge officers in shooting of Jayland Walker

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Dominion defamation $2B suit against Fox News gets underway

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Secret Chinese police station discovered in New York

    02:19

  • Detained WSJ reporter seen for first time in weeks in Russian court

    02:02

  • Missouri homeowner who shot 16-year-old faces felony counts

    02:20

  • Get an inside look at Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Yacht Britannia

    03:37

  • How aquafarms combat climate change while raising seafood

    03:47

  • New melanoma vaccine could cut risk of cancer recurrence

    02:14

  • Bill and Hillary Clinton on US brokering peace in Northern Ireland

    01:08

  • US helicopter raid in Syria targets ISIS leader, Pentagon says

    00:21

  • SpaceX to test Starship rocket that could bring humans to Mars

    02:45

Dominion defamation $2B suit against Fox News gets underway

02:19

The landmark defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News is now underway and some of the network’s biggest stars could be taking the stand in the coming weeks along with chairman Rupert Murdoch. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.April 18, 2023

  • New app helps fight food waste and brings it to those in need

    05:11

  • Small lifestyle changes to make a big impact on the environment

    04:11

  • David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy for second time since 2018

    02:47

  • Docuseries on Menendez brothers reveals new developments

    04:08

  • Pizza delivery man helps police catch thief by tripping the suspect

    00:35

  • Florida’s DeSantis proposes building a prison next to Disney World

    02:12

  • NY homeowner kills driver who made wrong turn into driveway

    00:30

  • Montana passes bill making it illegal to download TikTok

    06:04

  • Body cam footage of Jeremy Renner accident released

    02:07

  • Grand jury declines to charge officers in shooting of Jayland Walker

    02:11
  • Now Playing

    Dominion defamation $2B suit against Fox News gets underway

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Secret Chinese police station discovered in New York

    02:19

  • Detained WSJ reporter seen for first time in weeks in Russian court

    02:02

  • Missouri homeowner who shot 16-year-old faces felony counts

    02:20

  • Get an inside look at Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Yacht Britannia

    03:37

  • How aquafarms combat climate change while raising seafood

    03:47

  • New melanoma vaccine could cut risk of cancer recurrence

    02:14

  • Bill and Hillary Clinton on US brokering peace in Northern Ireland

    01:08

  • US helicopter raid in Syria targets ISIS leader, Pentagon says

    00:21

  • SpaceX to test Starship rocket that could bring humans to Mars

    02:45

02:19

Secret Chinese police station discovered in New York

02:20

Missouri homeowner who shot 16-year-old faces felony counts

02:03

Detained WSJ reporter seen for first time in weeks in Russian court

02:19

Dominion defamation $2B suit against Fox News gets underway

02:11

Grand jury declines to charge officers in shooting of Jayland Walker

06:04

Montana passes bill making it illegal to download TikTok

00:30

NY homeowner kills driver who made wrong turn into driveway

10:07

Questlove goes back to his ‘roots’ in latest project

04:29

One pan is all you need for these 2 delicious meals

05:40

Stars of ‘Chevalier’ talk new film on trailblazing musician

04:29

One pan is all you need for these 2 delicious meals

05:40

Stars of ‘Chevalier’ talk new film on trailblazing musician

05:07

Simple ways to go green with better-for-the-planet products

05:11

New app helps fight food waste and brings it to those in need

04:11

Small lifestyle changes to make a big impact on the environment

02:47

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy for second time since 2018

03:29

SoulCycle instructor shares simple foam roller exercises

04:15

Betty Gilpin on battling rogue AI in Peacock series ‘Mrs. Davis’

04:21

Start TODAY member shares transformation after acid reflux battle

04:05

Get the most bloom for your buck with these spring flower hacks

10:07

Questlove goes back to his ‘roots’ in latest project

04:57

Jenna Bush Hager shares how her parents indulge her kids

04:25

Try these 3 cocktails from Reba McEntire's new restaurant

04:32

Optimism expert on why ‘good vibes only’ is a ‘toxic’ mentality

10:31

‘Home Town Takeover’ stars on restoring small towns in America

01:51

Reba McEntire on first meeting her boyfriend she calls 'Sugar Tot'

04:31

Quick-dry clothing, rain sneakers and other rainy day essentials

05:31

Dr. Jane Goodall opens up to Hoda and Jenna on legendary career

10:20

Vanessa Hudgens on engagement, paranormal movie ‘Dead Hot’

05:23

Michelle Collins shares her take on 'short kings.' voice messages

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:29

One pan is all you need for these 2 delicious meals

04:35

Baked rice with spring vegetables: Get the recipe!

04:25

Try these 3 cocktails from Reba McEntire's new restaurant

04:30

Try this classic New Orleans muffuletta sandwich packed with flavor

05:09

Cauliflower tikka tacos with a healthy crunch: Get the recipe!

03:42

’90s style Caesar salad and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

04:15

Air fryer meatballs with Tzatziki sauce: Get the recipe!

04:58

Bang bang shrimp bowl with cauliflower rice: Get the air fryer recipe

04:26

PB&J French toast and a peanut butter trifle: Get the recipes!

05:15

Alex Guarnaschelli shares her mom’s recipe for linguine with clams