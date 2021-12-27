IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Doctor predicts 'huge spike' in COVID cases after New Year's

    03:33
Doctor predicts 'huge spike' in COVID cases after New Year's

03:33

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s school of public health, joins TODAY to comment on the surge in COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant during the holidays. “I expect that we’re going to see a huge spike in cases after the new year,” he says. Regarding New Year’s, he says, “I think you can gather safely with family and friends, but I would keep it smaller, make sure everybody is vaccinated or boosted.”Dec. 27, 2021

