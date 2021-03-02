Doctor files discrimination lawsuit against Tulane’s medical school

Doctor files discrimination lawsuit against Tulane’s medical school04:22
Before being removed from her position as program director in the Tulane University School of Medicine, Dr. Princess Dennar filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the university. She details racial disparities she has faced in her position and her reasons for fighting back. NBC News Now correspondent Priscilla Thompson reports for TODAY. ****EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier caption had incorrectly stated Dr. Princess Dennar filed the lawsuit after being removed from her position. ***