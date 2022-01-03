Did Kenan Thompson and Taylor Louderman get inspiration playing co-anchors from Hoda and Jenna?
04:58
Kenan Thompson and Taylor Louderman join the 4th hour of TODAY to talk about their real-life friendship ahead of the premiere of the second season of their comedy series “Kenan,” where they play morning co-anchors. Louderman shares she might have gotten inspiration for her character from Hoda and Jenna.Jan. 3, 2022
Did Kenan Thompson and Taylor Louderman get inspiration playing co-anchors from Hoda and Jenna?
