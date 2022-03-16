Congress honors the Black women veterans of the 6888 battalion
01:06
The trailblazing women of the 6888 Central Directory Postal Battalion were the only all-female, all-African American unit selected to go overseas during WWII. President Biden signed a bill into law this week awarding them a Congressional Gold Medal.March 16, 2022
Congress honors the Black women veterans of the 6888 battalion
