IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Savannah Guthrie learns to cook kid-friendly meals with help from Siri Daly now on TODAY All Day

  • Now Playing

    Congress honors the Black women veterans of the 6888 battalion

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business

    06:28

  • ‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halvorsen dies age 101

    02:24

  • Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102

    00:28

  • 99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor recalls detecting Japanese planes

    06:44

  • Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack

    05:31

  • Last living member of WWII Easy Company, Edward Shames, dies age 99

    00:47

  • Meet 2 sisters who are ‘Hidden Heroes’ caring for their injured veteran dad

    05:26

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise Air Force veteran with amazing vacation

    05:08

  • How one veteran decreases food insecurity in his community

    07:13

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals the story behind George H.W. Bush joining the military

    01:26

  • Gary Sinise on how his foundation is supporting veterans, their families

    06:12

  • Meteorologist Bill Karins thanks veteran who rescued his dad in Vietnam

    01:34

  • How service dogs are helping veterans cope with PTSD

    04:32

  • How 1 retired veteran continued his life of service

    04:32

  • Tomb of the Unknown Soldier opens to visitors for the first time

    06:09

  • Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Duane Dewey dies at age 89

    01:47

  • Veterans take on new mission at Caddie School for Soldiers

    03:42

  • How therapy helped a war veteran launch a bourbon empire

    04:22

  • Army veteran who helps other vets gets a heartwarming surprise

    05:59

TODAY

Congress honors the Black women veterans of the 6888 battalion

01:06

The trailblazing women of the 6888 Central Directory Postal Battalion were the only all-female, all-African American unit selected to go overseas during WWII. President Biden signed a bill into law this week awarding them a Congressional Gold Medal.March 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Congress honors the Black women veterans of the 6888 battalion

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Navy veteran and mom gets tips for growing ice cream truck business

    06:28

  • ‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halvorsen dies age 101

    02:24

  • Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102

    00:28

  • 99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor recalls detecting Japanese planes

    06:44

  • Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack

    05:31

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All