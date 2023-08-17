How to save and pay for college: Scholarships, financial aid, more
High schoolers, and their parents deep in the college application process, can be overwhelmed by the financial aid process so CNBC’s Sharon Epperson breaks down the best ways to help pay for higher education.Aug. 17, 2023
