Coast Guard trying to free container ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay
00:23
Share this -
copied
The Coast Guard is trying to refloat a massive container ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay over the weekend. The ship which is called the “Ever Forward”, is owned by the same company that owns the “Ever Given” which got stuck in the Suez Canal in 2021.March 15, 2022
Former detective shares tips to keep safe amid crime spike
04:33
Now Playing
Coast Guard trying to free container ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay
00:23
UP NEXT
Behind the scenes at flight attendant training
03:46
Ukrainian teachers refuse to stop educating during war
02:24
Drones promoting ‘Halo’ Paramount+ series spook TX residents