Chicken burgers sold at Trader Joe’s are being recalled: TODAY’s headlines
Innovative Solutions is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of chicken products, including packages of Trader Joe’s chile lime chicken burgers, after consumer reported finding pieces of bone in their chicken burgers. In other TODAY headlines, Kellogg’s has filed a lawsuit against a local union in Omaha, Nebraska, complaining that striking workers are blocking entrances to its cereal plant.Nov. 12, 2021