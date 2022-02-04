IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has begun! Get the schedule, learn how to watch and more

  • Now Playing

    Celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics with a lesson on Chinese tea

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Try this healthy and hearty vegetarian chili recipe to warm up this winter

    04:59

  • Throw a French twist on this 'ooey gooey' ham sandwich

    05:33

  • Try these drink alternatives for 'Dry January'

    05:51

  • Top tips for completing a ‘dry January’

    07:11

  • Impress your friends by making these recipes from Carson and Siri Daly

    05:50

  • Make fried chicken, hand pies for New Year’s Eve

    05:11

  • China now has its own equivalent of Napa Valley

    03:14

  • Make these creative holiday treats from chef Zane Holmquist

    03:49

  • Potato chip vodka and hot soda: Yuck or Yum?

    01:42

  • These holiday cocktails will wow your guests

    05:00

  • See a preview of Savannah's new cooking show on All Day, 'Starting from Scratch'

    03:04

  • Ina Garten surprises Hoda and Jenna with sweet holiday treats (and huge cosmos)

    05:39

  • How to solve your holiday kitchen conundrums

    05:11

  • From coffee to noodles, these mail-order food gifts are perfect for the holidays

    05:37

  • Try Joy Bauer’s eggnog cheesecake dip and chocolate covered dates

    04:56

  • Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits bright

    04:31

  • Top holiday hacks from Good Housekeeping

    05:51

  • Superfood Friday: Try Joy Bauer’s corn chowder and spiced chai

    04:39

  • Mary McCartney shares holiday cocktail and snack recipes

    05:13

TODAY

Celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics with a lesson on Chinese tea

04:37

Shunan Teng, the CEO and founder of Tea Drunk in New York City, joins TODAY to share her expertise in the art Chinese tea. She explains the different types of tea, their benefits and how to properly brew each kind. “Tea is definitely the wine of China,” Teng says.Feb. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics with a lesson on Chinese tea

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Try this healthy and hearty vegetarian chili recipe to warm up this winter

    04:59

  • Throw a French twist on this 'ooey gooey' ham sandwich

    05:33

  • Try these drink alternatives for 'Dry January'

    05:51

  • Top tips for completing a ‘dry January’

    07:11

  • Impress your friends by making these recipes from Carson and Siri Daly

    05:50

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All