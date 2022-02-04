Celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics with a lesson on Chinese tea
Shunan Teng, the CEO and founder of Tea Drunk in New York City, joins TODAY to share her expertise in the art Chinese tea. She explains the different types of tea, their benefits and how to properly brew each kind. “Tea is definitely the wine of China,” Teng says.Feb. 4, 2022
