IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From sneakers to reflective gear, 29 expert-picked products to have for walking

  • How fatherhood and a hot cup of tea helped one man recover from addiction

    05:24

  • Step up your walking game with these sporting essentials

    04:59

  • Teen boxer faces fight of her life after brain cancer diagnosis

    03:42

  • Carson Daly on how stand-up MRI helped with his panic attacks

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgery

    07:45
  • UP NEXT

    COVID vaccinations for children under 5 could start next week

    00:28

  • Remembering Lee Klein: Crusader who helped children with cancer

    02:08

  • Justin Bieber reveals rare illness has paralyzed half his face

    02:21

  • Pope Francis triggers health concerns after cancelling Africa trip

    02:09

  • Valerie Bertinelli tears up while discussing grief, mental health

    06:11

  • Carson Daly returns to TODAY after having back surgery

    00:38

  • Calm the mind and heal the body with these alternative methods

    04:30

  • Can being optimistic add years to your life? New study says yes

    01:42

  • Consumer Confidential: Summer Safety and Savings

    25:05

  • Bruce Willis’ wife opens up on the reality of caregiving

    04:33

  • Fitness expert shares stretches for before and after a walk

    04:23

  • 5 tips to beat the heat for a safe summer

    05:35

  • What does groundbreaking drug trial mean for other cancers?

    04:26

  • Doctors said nothing was wrong. She fought for answers

    05:09

  • Cancer disappears in all patients during immunotherapy drug trial

    02:36

TODAY

Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgery

07:45

Carson Daly has been dealing with back pain for more than 20 years after he got injured in a snowmobile accident. Now he's opening up about the non-surgical procedure called “Intracept” that he just underwent that’s giving hope to millions of back pain sufferers.June 13, 2022

  • How fatherhood and a hot cup of tea helped one man recover from addiction

    05:24

  • Step up your walking game with these sporting essentials

    04:59

  • Teen boxer faces fight of her life after brain cancer diagnosis

    03:42

  • Carson Daly on how stand-up MRI helped with his panic attacks

    02:22
  • Now Playing

    Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgery

    07:45
  • UP NEXT

    COVID vaccinations for children under 5 could start next week

    00:28

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All