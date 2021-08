Lieut. Michael Byrd, the Capitol police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, is revealing himself and sharing his story for the first time. NBC’s Lester Holt sat down with him exclusively. “I am afraid, because I know there are people who disagree with my actions,” Byrd says. “I know that that day I saved countless lives.”Aug. 27, 2021