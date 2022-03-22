Biden warns of potential Russian cyberattacks on US targets
As the assault of Ukrainian cities continues, the Biden administration is warning Americans of possible cyberattacks from Russia. “The magnitude of Russia's cyber capacity is fairly consequential and it's coming,” Biden says. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 22, 2022
