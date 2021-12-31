Biden urges Putin to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a high-stakes phone call regarding the tensions over the buildup of troops along the Ukraine border. The White House said President Biden urged Putin to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine and that the U.S. and its allies would respond decisively if Russia takes military action. MSNBC’s Lindsey Reiser reports for TODAY.
Dec. 31, 2021
