IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now: Carson Daly counts down the top pop culture moments of 2021

  • Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars over safety issues

    00:26
  • Now Playing

    Biden urges Putin to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine

    00:26
  • UP NEXT

    Looking ahead to major sporting events in 2022

    04:30

  • A look back at the politics of 2021 – and a glimpse at what’s in store next year

    04:32

  • Wildfires trigger evacuation orders in Colorado, displacing thousands

    00:19

  • US shatters record for new COVID-19 cases, impacting New Year’s Eve plans

    02:17

  • Inside the efforts to remove millions of tires dumped into the ocean decades ago

    03:20

  • President Biden to speak with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine tensions

    02:41

  • The new space race: What 2022 holds when it comes to space travel

    03:05

  • Man hospitalized after tiger attack at Florida zoo

    01:53

  • Powerball jackpot grows to $483M after no winner

    00:20

  • Amazon responds after Alexa speaker allegedly tells child to do a dangerous challenge

    00:33

  • Biden asks Supreme Court to rule on Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy

    00:27

  • New Year's Eve weather: Is rain in the forecast?

    00:25

  • Travel plans remain in limbo due to severe weather and COVID complications

    01:51

  • Mayor Bill De Blasio on scaled-back Times Square celebration

    04:50

  • Omicron impacting New Year's Eve plans around the world

    02:04

  • US and other countries shatter records in omicron surge

    02:48

  • Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial

    02:33

  • This high school coach is changing lives as well as winning games

    04:52

TODAY

Biden urges Putin to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine

00:26

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a high-stakes phone call regarding the tensions over the buildup of troops along the Ukraine border. The White House said President Biden urged Putin to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine and that the U.S. and its allies would respond decisively if Russia takes military action. MSNBC’s Lindsey Reiser reports for TODAY.Dec. 31, 2021

Biden and Putin hold call over Russia-Ukraine tensions. What the U.S has at stake.

  • Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars over safety issues

    00:26
  • Now Playing

    Biden urges Putin to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine

    00:26
  • UP NEXT

    Looking ahead to major sporting events in 2022

    04:30

  • A look back at the politics of 2021 – and a glimpse at what’s in store next year

    04:32

  • Wildfires trigger evacuation orders in Colorado, displacing thousands

    00:19

  • US shatters record for new COVID-19 cases, impacting New Year’s Eve plans

    02:17

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All