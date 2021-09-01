Biden defends Afghanistan departure as Taliban hails victory
On Tuesday President Biden used his first address since the last plane left Kabul to defend the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. But with dozens of Americans still in Afghanistan, he’s facing new criticism on Capitol Hill. NBC chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander reports for TODAY. **EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this caption mischaracterized President Biden's remarks when referring to "extraordinary success" and has been removed.**Sept. 1, 2021