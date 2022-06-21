IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate summer with strawberry-rhubarb fried chicken, basil lemonade

TODAY

Beyoncé’s new single ‘Break My Soul’ has the internet abuzz

04:19

Beyoncé released her latest single “Break My Soul” and many are wondering if it could become the song of the summer. Justin Sylvester, host of E!’s “Daily Pop”, joins Hoda and Jenna to break down what to expect from Beyonce this summer, plus an update on Michael B. Jordan following his split from Lori Harvey, and how Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy could become family.June 21, 2022

