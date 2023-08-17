Save on back-to-school shopping with these tax-free holiday tips
04:24
UP NEXT
Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying
04:33
Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab
00:38
How to make extra cash by selling your stuff
04:27
Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability
03:55
More streaming services explore password-sharing crackdown
02:24
Latest inflation numbers show consumer prices rose 3.2% in July
02:04
Inside the big business of menopause
05:00
What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?
03:16
Inside the search for the $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot winner
02:33
How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel
03:53
Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion
00:49
How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation
03:42
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+
00:28
Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways
05:23
How to find unclaimed money
05:18
How to use AI to plan vacations
04:23
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing
00:28
How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you
05:14
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday
00:29
Save on back-to-school shopping with these tax-free holiday tips
04:24
Copied
With back-to-school in full swing, some states are offering tax-free shopping periods to help families save money so NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares where to find the best deals and tips for cutting costs.Aug. 17, 2023
Now Playing
Save on back-to-school shopping with these tax-free holiday tips
04:24
UP NEXT
Pet insurance 101: What you should consider before buying
04:33
Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab
00:38
How to make extra cash by selling your stuff
04:27
Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability
03:55
More streaming services explore password-sharing crackdown
02:24
Latest inflation numbers show consumer prices rose 3.2% in July
02:04
Inside the big business of menopause
05:00
What are the unexplained service fees on restaurant bills for?
03:16
Inside the search for the $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot winner
02:33
How booking 'open jaw' flights can save money on travel
03:53
Mega Millions jackpot reaches a record $1.55 billion
00:49
How back-to-school shoppers are trying to beat inflation
03:42
Fitch downgrades US credit rating from AAA to AA+
00:28
Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways
05:23
How to find unclaimed money
05:18
How to use AI to plan vacations
04:23
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing
00:28
How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you
05:14
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday