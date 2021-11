Christopher Andersen, author of the new book “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan,” joins TODAY exclusively to talk about it. “I’ve been covering the [royal] family for 50 years,” he says. “My sources are solid, I’ve had them for decades.” Of Buckingham Palace calling claims in the book “fiction,” he says, “I think their response is predictable.”Nov. 29, 2021