IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Should teenagers be taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?
Feb. 20, 202404:28
  • Now Playing

    Should teenagers be taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love’s Peloton classes

    04:59

  • Simple ways to make basic exercises more effective

    05:10

  • How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive

    04:49

  • Prescription drugs 101: Common questions answered

    04:44

  • FDA approves asthma drug for some food allergies

    02:53

  • Hair loss fact vs. myth: What you need to know

    04:21

  • How to identify, manage and untangle your emotions

    03:44

  • Modern medicine roundup: The Atlantic diet, scent therapy, more

    05:14

  • Julianne Hough talks platform KINRGY, shares dance workout

    04:10

  • Improve your strength and balance with these 5 moves

    04:17

  • When is the right time to see a doctor when you don’t feel well?

    03:39

  • King Charles speaks out on cancer diagnosis for first time

    00:19

  • Schools suggest mildly sick kids should attend class anyway

    03:00

  • Amy Yasbeck talks heart health in honor of late husband John Ritter

    05:56

  • Don't want to exercise? You're not lazy, science says

    02:53

  • How to talk to your kids about mental health, online safety

    04:59

  • 3 experts share important tips for maintaining a healthy heart

    06:31

  • How to use the Recharge Method to get your day going strong

    04:40

  • Numbers to look out for when checking heart health

    04:11

Should teenagers be taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?

04:28

Obesity affects 15 million kids and teens in the United States, leading many to use weight-loss drugs like Wegovy to shed weight. Is it safe and does it set children up for a healthy life? NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Feb. 20, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Should teenagers be taking weight-loss drugs like Ozempic?

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love’s Peloton classes

    04:59

  • Simple ways to make basic exercises more effective

    05:10

  • How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive

    04:49

  • Prescription drugs 101: Common questions answered

    04:44

  • FDA approves asthma drug for some food allergies

    02:53

  • Hair loss fact vs. myth: What you need to know

    04:21

  • How to identify, manage and untangle your emotions

    03:44

  • Modern medicine roundup: The Atlantic diet, scent therapy, more

    05:14

  • Julianne Hough talks platform KINRGY, shares dance workout

    04:10

  • Improve your strength and balance with these 5 moves

    04:17

  • When is the right time to see a doctor when you don’t feel well?

    03:39

  • King Charles speaks out on cancer diagnosis for first time

    00:19

  • Schools suggest mildly sick kids should attend class anyway

    03:00

  • Amy Yasbeck talks heart health in honor of late husband John Ritter

    05:56

  • Don't want to exercise? You're not lazy, science says

    02:53

  • How to talk to your kids about mental health, online safety

    04:59

  • 3 experts share important tips for maintaining a healthy heart

    06:31

  • How to use the Recharge Method to get your day going strong

    04:40

  • Numbers to look out for when checking heart health

    04:11

Unrelenting storms bring heavy rain and floods to California

Julian Assange lawyers launch another bid to avoid extradition

Alexei Navalny’s widow says 'we will find out' how he died

Informant who lied to the FBI about Hunter Biden to appear in court

Nikki Haley says Trump is ‘weak in the knees’ for Russia

Jeremiah Brent on how to turn your house into a home

Design the Look: Deborah Won makes outfits for Hoda & Jenna

Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss talk ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Hoda Kotb says she has ‘great love and admiration’ for Kelly Rowland

Joe Manganiello, Usher, Brad Pitt and more Hollywood scoop

Take pasta night to a new level with these unexpected ingredients

Josh Radnor talks about his latest role that's taking him to the stage

National Love Your Pet Day: Ways to give furry friends extra TLC

Abigail Spencer, Donald Faison talk new sitcom ‘Extended Family’

See New York's Met Museum exhibition on Harlem Renaissance

Orzo in hidden veggie sauce: Get Dylan Dreyer's kid-friendly recipe

Simple ways to make basic exercises more effective

How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive

Margaret Qualley talks ‘Drive-Away Dolls’, Lana Del Rey song

Prescription drugs 101: Common questions answered

Jeremiah Brent on how to turn your house into a home

Design the Look: Deborah Won makes outfits for Hoda & Jenna

Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss talk ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Hoda Kotb says she has ‘great love and admiration’ for Kelly Rowland

Joe Manganiello, Usher, Brad Pitt and more Hollywood scoop

Vanessa Williams to star in 'Devil Wears Prada' musical in London

4 winter hacks to keep you warm, healthy and cozy

Michael B. Jordan on how he's helping to empower HBCU athletes

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love’s Peloton classes

See designer Papa Oppong's custom designs for Hoda & Jenna

Splurge or save: When should you spend money on beauty items?

Here are the best deals to nab during 2024 Presidents Day sales

Shop beauty, fashion and more with these small Black businesses

Top mattresses — and where to find the best Presidents Day sales

Nab these Presidents Day deals early — plus, exclusive discounts!

Shop these creative gifts from Etsy for the loved ones in your life

Shop these useful home hacks and bestselling beauty finds

Show love to all in your life with these Valentine’s Day gifts

Tailgate gadgets, accessories and more to prep for the big game

5 essential tips and products to elevate your self-care routine

Take pasta night to a new level with these unexpected ingredients

Cauliflower Bolognese with spicy breadcrumbs: Get the recipe!

Orzo in hidden veggie sauce: Get Dylan Dreyer's kid-friendly recipe

Desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth (without the guilt)

Plan the perfect Sunday brunch with these sweet and fluffy buns

Cookies, ramen, cocktails and more to keep you cozy all winter

Juicy tarragon roast chicken: Get the recipe!

Skillet chicken and whoopie pies: Get these Valentine's Day recipes

Impress your loved one with this romantic Valentine's Day dessert

Caribbean curry shrimp burger: Get chef Shorne Benjamin’s recipe