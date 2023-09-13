How to save on (and cancel) digital and streaming services
Apple unveils new iPhone with USB-C charging port
Apple has unveiled the new iPhone 15 and it will come with a new charging port. The new lineup ditches the lightning connector in favor of the USB-C port that is found on MacBooks and other devices.Sept. 13, 2023
