IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 84% off 5-in-1 hair tool, Our Place kitchenware, more

  • How to save on (and cancel) digital and streaming services

    05:22

  • Why are friends tracking each other with Apple's 'Find My' feature?

    05:53
  • Now Playing

    Apple unveils new iPhone with USB-C charging port

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Lyft unveils 'Women+ Connect' to address safety issues

    02:44

  • MGM Resorts systems in several states hit by cyberattack

    00:26

  • Uber for teens: How the new ride-sharing app’s feature works

    04:23

  • Why figuring out your tech personality can improve how you use it

    05:00

  • Start TODAY Wellness Awards: Top picks in gadgets, apparel, more

    05:24

  • How to help older family members embrace new technology

    05:21

  • Bear necessities: How scientists are tracking Yellowstone’s grizzlies

    03:01

  • Neil deGrasse Tyson talks India landing on the moon’s south pole

    02:57

  • Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone

    06:12

  • From 1996: Meet the man who invented a wearable computer

    03:27

  • Armen Adamjan shares hacks for around the house this summer

    05:24

  • Online scams to beware of: Phishing, vague texts, more

    04:36

  • Iconic Twitter logo replaced with letter ‘X’

    00:38

  • Digital cleanup: How to tidy up cluttered devices

    05:28

  • How people are using AI to improve their dating game

    04:44

  • How AI could transform your future doctor visits

    03:16

  • Bill Gates outlines 5 areas of concern over AI

    02:41

Apple unveils new iPhone with USB-C charging port

01:10

Apple has unveiled the new iPhone 15 and it will come with a new charging port. The new lineup ditches the lightning connector in favor of the USB-C port that is found on MacBooks and other devices.Sept. 13, 2023

  • How to save on (and cancel) digital and streaming services

    05:22

  • Why are friends tracking each other with Apple's 'Find My' feature?

    05:53
  • Now Playing

    Apple unveils new iPhone with USB-C charging port

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Lyft unveils 'Women+ Connect' to address safety issues

    02:44

  • MGM Resorts systems in several states hit by cyberattack

    00:26

  • Uber for teens: How the new ride-sharing app’s feature works

    04:23

  • Why figuring out your tech personality can improve how you use it

    05:00

  • Start TODAY Wellness Awards: Top picks in gadgets, apparel, more

    05:24

  • How to help older family members embrace new technology

    05:21

  • Bear necessities: How scientists are tracking Yellowstone’s grizzlies

    03:01

  • Neil deGrasse Tyson talks India landing on the moon’s south pole

    02:57

  • Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone

    06:12

  • From 1996: Meet the man who invented a wearable computer

    03:27

  • Armen Adamjan shares hacks for around the house this summer

    05:24

  • Online scams to beware of: Phishing, vague texts, more

    04:36

  • Iconic Twitter logo replaced with letter ‘X’

    00:38

  • Digital cleanup: How to tidy up cluttered devices

    05:28

  • How people are using AI to improve their dating game

    04:44

  • How AI could transform your future doctor visits

    03:16

  • Bill Gates outlines 5 areas of concern over AI

    02:41

How to save on (and cancel) digital and streaming services

TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Sept. 13, 2023

Shop these organization essentials that are up to 84% off

TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots

Al Roker, Craig Melvin nominated for People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

See Ben Affleck and Ice Spice team up for hilarious Dunkin' promo

Time reveals its 2023 'Time 100 Next' list with 3 special covers

VMAs 2023 recap: See the biggest winners, surprises, more

Why are friends tracking each other with Apple's 'Find My' feature?

Luxury cruise ship runs aground in Greenland, stranding 206

How to save on (and cancel) digital and streaming services

Easy ravioli from scratch and no-cook tomato sauce: Get the recipe

Cedric The Entertainer pays tribute to grandfather in new book

Peloton's Cody Rigsby talks dedicating new book to Britney Spears

Meet the single dad who adopted 3 young siblings

First aid 101: Emergency items you should have at home

Early bird or night owl? Your sleep routine is genetic, study shows

See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon

Sonia Manzano talks ‘Alma’s Way’, normalizing speaking Spanish

‘American Ninja Warrior’ hosts preview Season 15 finale

‘Queer Eye’s’ Bobby Berk shares new book, color design tips

Matthew McConaughey talks new book, Texas football, being a dad

Ally Love on her journey of confidence and acceptance with her hair

Hosts of 'I've Had It' podcast enlist Hoda & Jenna to help them rant

Justin Sylvester tries out for ball crew at US Open

How to bring fall décor trends into your home

Yvonne Orji talks about her unconventional pathway to comedy

Cher announces her first-ever Christmas album

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Baptista in private ceremony

Hoda Kotb, Al Roker go to the US Open: See the pics!

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Easy ravioli from scratch and no-cook tomato sauce: Get the recipe

Healthy hacks for enjoying dessert without the guilt

Alex Guarnaschelli shares recipe for ricotta-stuffed shells

Make these beef sliders and ribs to celebrate new NFL season

Chef Tobias Dorzon prepares a perfect gameday dish

Kick off this football season with the ultimate gameday tailgate | Celebration Season

Bolognese 2 ways and 3-ingredient dessert: Get the recipes!

Lucky beef and sweet potato wedges: Get the simple recipes

Chicken taco salad and shrimp quinoa salad: Get the quick recipes!

Fire chicken and mango-avocado salsa: Get the recipe!