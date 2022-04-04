Alison Brie on ‘Roar,’ ‘Mad Men,’ running lines with Dave Franco
04:13
Share this -
copied
Actor Alison Brie joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about her role in the new anthology series “Roar,” a dark comedy that tells stories through the eyes of eight different women. She also talks about “Glow,” and shares her thoughts on a “Mad Men” reboot.April 4, 2022
Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money
02:16
Mayim Bialik on ‘As They Made Us’ and ‘Jeopardy!’
09:38
Who wore it best? Fashion recap from the 2022 Grammys
05:08
Q&A TODAY: How did Dylan Dreyer’s parents come up with her name?
04:16
5 new book releases to read this April
04:00
Now Playing
Alison Brie on ‘Roar,’ ‘Mad Men,’ running lines with Dave Franco