Alarming spike in carjackings hits major US cities
Many large cities are reporting a significant rise in carjackings during the pandemic with officials warning food delivery and rideshare drivers should be on particularly high alert. The troubling spike is part of a larger violent crime wave that’s sweeping the country. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Jan. 25, 2022
