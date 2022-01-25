IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Alarming spike in carjackings hits major US cities

    01:59
Alarming spike in carjackings hits major US cities

01:59

Many large cities are reporting a significant rise in carjackings during the pandemic with officials warning food delivery and rideshare drivers should be on particularly high alert. The troubling spike is part of a larger violent crime wave that’s sweeping the country. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Jan. 25, 2022

