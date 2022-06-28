IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beat the summer heat with a cooling blanket, beach tent and more genius finds

TODAY

Al Roker gets the scoop on the surprising history of American ice cream shops | Family Style

24:56

In this summertime episode of "Family Style," Al Roker explores the fascinating origins of ice cream shops in America. The culinary journey starts in Philadelphia at Bassetts, before embracing soda fountain culture at the Franklin Fountain. Al visits Harlem and learns how to form the perfect scoop at Sugar Hill Creamery. Then it's off to Las Vegas where the husband-and-wife team behind Creamberry are whipping up dreamy desserts for social media.June 28, 2022

TODAY

