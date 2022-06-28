Al Roker gets the scoop on the surprising history of American ice cream shops | Family Style

In this summertime episode of "Family Style," Al Roker explores the fascinating origins of ice cream shops in America. The culinary journey starts in Philadelphia at Bassetts, before embracing soda fountain culture at the Franklin Fountain. Al visits Harlem and learns how to form the perfect scoop at Sugar Hill Creamery. Then it's off to Las Vegas where the husband-and-wife team behind Creamberry are whipping up dreamy desserts for social media.June 28, 2022