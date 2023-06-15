IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11 under-$30 fashion hacks you’ll want to use this summer — and beyond

  • 5 things to avoid when planning or attending a wedding

    07:40

  • See 21-year-old solve Rubik's cube in mind-boggling record time!

    00:54

  • What is Berberine and why is it being called 'nature's Ozempic'?

    01:34

  • See little girl’s reaction when military brother makes surprise return

    00:33
  • Now Playing

    How to avoid phone scams that use AI-voice cloning

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Biden pushes for end to junk fees that catch consumers by surprise

    03:03

  • Official unveils plan to repair collapsed section of I-95

    02:15

  • Jury indicts Daniel Penny in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death

    02:04

  • AG Merrick Garland defends prosecutor in Trump indictment

    02:49

  • At least 10 tornadoes touch down in 3 states, as storms head east

    03:25

  • Meet the Cleveland Clinic’s beloved patient transporter

    04:58

  • Support LGBTQIA+ businesses with these summer must-haves

    03:53

  • Swimming with sharks: Go inside the Georgia Aquarium

    06:30

  • Asteroid the size of the Brooklyn Bridge to pass Earth Thursday

    00:41

  • Paul McCartney announces new Beatles music, with the help of AI

    03:11

  • Watch: Daughter reveals to dad she's going to his dream college

    00:51

  • Armorer on 'Rust' set was 'likely hungover,' prosecutor says

    02:14

  • New report focuses on what led plane to crash in Amazon jungle

    03:12

  • House passes a bill to prevent a nationwide ban on gas stoves

    00:30

  • All eyes on Federal Reserve as inflation shows signs of cooling

    02:03

How to avoid phone scams that use AI-voice cloning

03:57

Con artists are using artificial intelligence to clone voices and convince people that a loved one is in trouble in order to extort money from them. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.June 15, 2023

  • 5 things to avoid when planning or attending a wedding

    07:40

  • See 21-year-old solve Rubik's cube in mind-boggling record time!

    00:54

  • What is Berberine and why is it being called 'nature's Ozempic'?

    01:34

  • See little girl’s reaction when military brother makes surprise return

    00:33
  • Now Playing

    How to avoid phone scams that use AI-voice cloning

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Biden pushes for end to junk fees that catch consumers by surprise

    03:03

  • Official unveils plan to repair collapsed section of I-95

    02:15

  • Jury indicts Daniel Penny in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death

    02:04

  • AG Merrick Garland defends prosecutor in Trump indictment

    02:49

  • At least 10 tornadoes touch down in 3 states, as storms head east

    03:25

  • Meet the Cleveland Clinic’s beloved patient transporter

    04:58

  • Support LGBTQIA+ businesses with these summer must-haves

    03:53

  • Swimming with sharks: Go inside the Georgia Aquarium

    06:30

  • Asteroid the size of the Brooklyn Bridge to pass Earth Thursday

    00:41

  • Paul McCartney announces new Beatles music, with the help of AI

    03:11

  • Watch: Daughter reveals to dad she's going to his dream college

    00:51

  • Armorer on 'Rust' set was 'likely hungover,' prosecutor says

    02:14

  • New report focuses on what led plane to crash in Amazon jungle

    03:12

  • House passes a bill to prevent a nationwide ban on gas stoves

    00:30

  • All eyes on Federal Reserve as inflation shows signs of cooling

    02:03

03:25

At least 10 tornadoes touch down in 3 states, as storms head east

02:04

Jury indicts Daniel Penny in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death

02:49

AG Merrick Garland defends prosecutor in Trump indictment

03:03

Biden pushes for end to junk fees that catch consumers by surprise

02:15

Official unveils plan to repair collapsed section of I-95

03:57

How to avoid phone scams that use AI-voice cloning

05:23

Annie Murphy on ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ and ‘Black Mirror’

00:45

NBC documentary looks back on 50 years of hip hop fashion

02:08

Chance the Rapper talks 10 years since ‘Acid Rap,’ and fatherhood

00:38

See first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ that follows NFL stars

05:23

Annie Murphy on ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ and ‘Black Mirror’

05:10

Jason Schwartzman talks new Wes Anderson film ‘Asteroid City’

04:00

Try this recipe for pastrami sliders with sweet and spicy slaw

03:53

Support LGBTQIA+ businesses with these summer must-haves

04:31

How a father-son coaching duo help athletes find their own path

04:26

Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see

04:58

Make this corn ceviche and heirloom salad for your next cookout

05:16

Justina Machado talks new drama series, empowering Latinas

04:27

Find trails to hike, bands to see and more with these apps

04:10

Archer aims to make the sport accessible to LGBTQ+ community

05:14

Throwing a summer soiree? Try these cocktails and party tips!

04:58

Meet the Cleveland Clinic’s beloved patient transporter

11:05

Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris talk new mother-son adventure

02:17

Listen to Kelly Clarkson singing Hoda's children’s book

05:37

Kelly Clarkson opens up on split from husband Brandon Blackstock

06:01

Jharrel Jerome on new coming-of-age series ‘I’m a Virgo’

04:18

Kickoff summer with discounts on these essential beauty products

10:42

Michelle Pfeiffer on what motivated her to create a perfume line

01:01

Eva Longoria on getting her big break on ‘Desperate Housewives’

00:50

Hoda Kotb shares the 4 mantras she tells her daughters every night

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

05:14

Throwing a summer soiree? Try these cocktails and party tips!

04:00

Try this recipe for pastrami sliders with sweet and spicy slaw

04:58

Make this corn ceviche and heirloom salad for your next cookout

04:37

Try this make-ahead herby grilled chicken pasta salad

06:01

What are the best foods to help with the afternoon slump?

04:23

Steak smash burger with poblano aioli: Get the recipe!

04:50

Try this easy summer recipe for avocado salad with citrusy shrimp

04:54

A meal packed in a sandwich: Get the recipe for arayes

04:22

Al Roker visits family-run avocado orchard in California

03:51

Siri Daly shares recipe for homemade chickpea burgers