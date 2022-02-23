The NTSB is investigating a helicopter crash at a Navy missile range in Hawaii on Tuesday in which four civilian crew members were killed. The aircraft was being used to retrieve material from the water during a missile test over the Pacific.Feb. 23, 2022
Phil Mickelson apologizes for ‘reckless’ comments about Saudi Arabia
03:07
Student reporter meets his favorite TODAY anchor: Savannah Guthrie!
01:01
‘Tattleware’: How your boss might be tracking your remote activity
05:24
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty of federal hate crimes
00:20
Now Playing
Helicopter crash in Hawaii kills 4 crew members
00:21
UP NEXT
Russia could mount cyberattacks against US organizations, Homeland Security says