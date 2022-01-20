19-year-old pilot completes 5-month solo journey around the world
05:34
Share this -
copied
Zara Rutherford has completed her five-month, 28,000-mile journey around the world in a microlight aircraft. The 19-year-old pilot joins TODAY live from Belgium, where the trek started and ended, and says of seeing the world from that vantage point, “It's so beautiful, the planet is amazing.” She says Siberia, Alaska and Saudi Arabia were among the places that stood out to her. Now, she says, she has her sights set on becoming an astronaut.Jan. 20, 2022
Now Playing
19-year-old pilot completes 5-month solo journey around the world
05:34
UP NEXT
Flights, gym memberships, more: Best sales to shop this holiday weekend
03:57
Check out these top ‘fire and ice’ travel destinations
03:12
Watch: American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane
00:28
FAA ordered 'full ground stop' around when North Korea appeared to launch missile
01:46
NBC correspondent details being stuck in traffic overnight due to winter storm