19-year-old pilot completes 5-month solo journey around the world

Zara Rutherford has completed her five-month, 28,000-mile journey around the world in a microlight aircraft. The 19-year-old pilot joins TODAY live from Belgium, where the trek started and ended, and says of seeing the world from that vantage point, “It's so beautiful, the planet is amazing.” She says Siberia, Alaska and Saudi Arabia were among the places that stood out to her. Now, she says, she has her sights set on becoming an astronaut.Jan. 20, 2022