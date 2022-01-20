IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19-year-old pilot completes 5-month solo journey around the world

19-year-old pilot completes 5-month solo journey around the world

05:34

Zara Rutherford has completed her five-month, 28,000-mile journey around the world in a microlight aircraft. The 19-year-old pilot joins TODAY live from Belgium, where the trek started and ended, and says of seeing the world from that vantage point, “It's so beautiful, the planet is amazing.” She says Siberia, Alaska and Saudi Arabia were among the places that stood out to her. Now, she says, she has her sights set on becoming an astronaut.Jan. 20, 2022

