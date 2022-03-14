‘The Power of the Dog’ wins best picture at Critics Choice Awards

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“The Power of the Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, was named best picture at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, with New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion taking home best director for the film. The movie also won best picture at the British Academy Film Awards in London.
