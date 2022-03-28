‘Rule-breakers’ shine on 2022 Oscars red carpet

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Rule-breakers’ shine on 2022 Oscars red carpet05:33
E! style host Zanna Roberts Rossi joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY with a look at the dresses and outfits worn on the red carpet at the Academy Awards on Sunday.March 28, 2022
