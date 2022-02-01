‘Read with Jenna’ pick for February is ‘Black Cake’ by Charmaine Wilkerson
TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals February’s Read with Jenna book club selection: “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson. It tells the story of estranged siblings coming together after their mom has passed, leaving behind only a piece of Caribbean black cake and a recording of her history.Feb. 1, 2022
