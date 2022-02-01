‘Read with Jenna’ pick for February is ‘Black Cake’ by Charmaine Wilkerson

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals February’s Read with Jenna book club selection: “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson. It tells the story of estranged siblings coming together after their mom has passed, leaving behind only a piece of Caribbean black cake and a recording of her history.Feb. 1, 2022

