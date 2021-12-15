‘Fix It with Food’ author shows how to make Vietnamese steak salad
Chef Michael Symon’s latest book is called “Fix It with Food: Every Meal Easy,” filled with recipes for people with autoimmune issues and inflammation. He joins TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to demonstrate his flour-free recipe for Vietnamese steak salad.Dec. 15, 2021
