IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
83-year-old American nun kidnapped in West Africa 01:58 Antony Blinken on US military support for Ukraine 02:02
Now Playing
Over $200 billion stolen in massive unemployment insurance fraud 04:46
UP NEXT
‘Never underestimate Tiger Woods,’ Notah Begay says 03:18 Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned after 20 years 00:36 Judge dismisses charges in 2018 duck boat tragedy that killed 17 00:27 Biden administration to extend pause on student loan repayments 00:25 Fox captured on Capitol Hill after attacking Rep. Ami Bera 00:56 Shoppers pinch pennies as inflation soars, fearing recession rise 02:08 Obama returns to the White House to hail Affordable Care Act 00:48 US steps up sanctions against Russia amid reports of war crimes 02:04 Fallout grows over Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians 03:26 Thunderstorms, tornadoes charge through storm-ravaged South 03:51 Wellness TODAY: History of women and fitness 23:57 How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra 03:44 Crypto 101: What is it and should you buy in? 04:21 Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL 03:44 Small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood 00:28 Suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead 02:27 Will Tiger Woods make a historic comeback at the Masters? 03:06 Over $200 billion stolen in massive unemployment insurance fraud 04:46
Across the U.S., criminals have stolen over $200 billion in pandemic-related state unemployment benefits by filing fake claims and using false identities. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.
April 6, 2022 Read More 83-year-old American nun kidnapped in West Africa 01:58 Antony Blinken on US military support for Ukraine 02:02
Now Playing
Over $200 billion stolen in massive unemployment insurance fraud 04:46
UP NEXT
‘Never underestimate Tiger Woods,’ Notah Begay says 03:18 Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned after 20 years 00:36 Judge dismisses charges in 2018 duck boat tragedy that killed 17 00:27