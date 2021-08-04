TODAY in Tokyo: Hoda runs into Simone Biles on flight home

Hoda Kotb left Tokyo to return home on Wednesday, but the Olympics fun didn't end there.

On her flight, she ran into one of the biggest names at the 2020 Summer Games, postponed to 2021, whom she's spoken with several times over the past couple of weeks — Simone Biles! Hoda shared on Instagram a fun selfie of the pair in seats right next to each other on the plane.

"Looky looky who is on my flight... lucky me! Welcome home," she wrote in the caption.

In the picture, they're wearing masks, but you can still tell they're smiling from ear to ear. And why wouldn't they be? Biles dealt with some challenges at the Olympics, having to withdraw from several events, citing her mental health, but she was still able to clinch the bronze medal in Tuesday's individual balance beam final. Of course, Hoda was there the whole time cheering her on.

The TODAY co-anchor posted on Instagram Tuesday that she was heading home to New York City from the Japanese capital. Alongside a photo of herself waving goodbye to the Olympic rings from her hotel balcony, she wrote, "Tokyo.. thank you for showing us such kindness. you were magical. I'll miss you."

Naturally, her TODAY fourth hour co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, commented, "Come home now please."

"You were magical," added TODAY with Hoda & Jenna contributor Donna Farizan.

Also on Tuesday, Hoda shared a roundup of photos from her time in Tokyo, which included a snapshot from her latest interview with Team USA's women gymnasts (including Biles!), behind-the-scenes shots of various competitions and some sweet moments with TODAY producers and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who returned home over the weekend.

TODAY co-host Craig Melvin is still in Tokyo, meanwhile, and he got to sit down with the Team USA hurdlers who came away with gold and silver, respectively, in the 400-meter hurdles, Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad. Both of their times broke the world record. McLaughlin also showed off another talent on TODAY — juggling!

"Honored to spend some time with two of the fastest women in the world," Craig captioned a behind-the-scenes shot he posted to Instagram.

NBC News senior national correspondent Tom Llamas is also still in Tokyo and got to hang out with Olympian Athing Mu, who took home gold in the 800-meter race Tuesday night. Her victory marks the first time the U.S. has won that race since 1968.

Check back Thursday for more of our TODAY in Tokyo digest!